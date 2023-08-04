Scotland County swears in its first female county manager

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Scotland County officials say history was made this week as the county swore in its first female county manager.

April Snead was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the sixth manager in the county’s history and the first woman to serve in the role.

“I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to the challenges ahead,” Snead says.

Snead has spent over two decades with the county, most recently working as the Department of Social Services director.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners appointed Snead to the role at a July 19 meeting.

