Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Scotland County swears in its first female county manager

April Snead was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the sixth manager in the county’s history and the...
April Snead was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the sixth manager in the county’s history and the first woman to serve in the role.(Scotland County)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Scotland County officials say history was made this week as the county swore in its first female county manager.

April Snead was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the sixth manager in the county’s history and the first woman to serve in the role.

“I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to the challenges ahead,” Snead says.

Snead has spent over two decades with the county, most recently working as the Department of Social Services director.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners appointed Snead to the role at a July 19 meeting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dynesha Davis and Shanae Waddell during their bond hearing Thursday morning on three attempted...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

Latest News

American Civil Liberties Union of S.C. hosts ‘Legislative Look Back’ in Conway
Elaine Mason
Warrants: Drugs found after traffic stop near Myrtle Beach parks, woman arrested
Town of Surfside Beach
Two Surfside Beach leaders turn in resignation, retirement letters
In an annual contest, the Grand Strand Magazine named Walter Jr. the “Cutest Pet.”
Magazine names Myrtle Beach airport therapy dog ‘Cutest Pet’