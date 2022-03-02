WMBF News Paid Internship Program

Do you thrive off seeing the latest breaking news? Are you excited about having a job that’s not the normal 9 – 5? Do you love to tell stories about those in your community?

Come and intern at WMBF News and be part of the Gray Future Focus Paid Internship Program!

WMBF News is part of the Gray Television family, which owns television stations in 113 markets across the U.S. Our internship program offers college students in the field of journalism, broadcasting, communication and other related fields the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in broadcast television and digital information.

As a paid intern at WMBF News, you won’t be just sitting around watching other people do their job. We will immerse you in the world of journalism, and help you find what interests you the most in the newsroom. You will work with multimedia journalists, producers, digital producers, news production and photojournalists, and learn what they do every day to bring the Grand Strand and Pee Dee communities the news.

Not only will you walk away with an expanded resume and portfolio, Gray’s Future Focus paid internship opens doors to begin your full-time career with Gray Television. Many of our current employees started as interns. Future Focus puts you at the front of the line for full-time job openings, armed with the training you received from your internship.

Interns must be college juniors, seniors or graduate students. Freshmen and sophomores may be considered, but preference is given to upperclassmen who are further along in their areas of study.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.