Rezoning application withdrawn for single-family homes on Gardner Lacy Road

CAROLINA FORREST, S.C. (WMBF) - G3 Engineering officially withdrew its rezoning application that would have brought 11 single-family homes to Carolina Forest.

“From our standpoint, it became apparent that the rezoning approval was not going to materialize,” said Felix Pitts with G3 Engineering.

After over a year of meetings, G3 curbed a development project that would have brought new homes to Gardner Lacy Road.

“Rather than putting councilman DiSabato and the public through multiple meetings to drag this thing out we just took it upon ourselves to withdraw the request,” Pitts said.

At the Horry County council meeting Tuesday, Sherry Reed, who lives in Carolina Forest, shared her thoughts on the proposed development.

“The county board has an obligation to the residents, not to the developers,” said Reed. “Not all investments that these companies have made are smart ones.”

DiSabato announced a motion to defer this or postpone the ordinance indefinitely.

“Nonetheless, here we are and we just weren’t going to be able to achieve a favorable rezoning approval,” Pitts said.

It’s unclear at this point what exactly will be done with the property, but there is existing underlying zoning in that area.

