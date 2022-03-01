Submit a Tip
Scotland County Sheriff's Office releases new surveillance videos of suspects in casino homicide
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Scotland County deputies released a series of new surveillance videos in the hopes the footage leads to three men involved in a robbery and homicide at a local casino.

According to SCSO, three men robbed the business at the intersection of Airbase and Riverton roads around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, fatally shooting a clerk in the process.

Responding deputies found the clerk unresponsive on the floor.

SCSO says the men should be considered armed and dangerous. They may have been traveling in a dark gray or black pickup.

The sheriff’s office released the videos and additional photos Monday via Facebook.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-266-4332 or the crime tip line.

