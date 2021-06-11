Submit a Tip
Three arrested after drug deal leads to deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday night drug deal in Myrtle Beach that ended in a shooting that claimed the lives of two people, police said.

Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest confirmed the arrests Friday evening. He added that the names of the suspects will be released after they are formally charged.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Willoughby Lane, just off 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the investigation indicates a fight involving the sale or purchase of drugs occurred between several people, including the victims, and led to several gunshots being fired.

The victims were struck by gunfire and a vehicle fled, police said.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Ja’Leel Stephens, 19, and Kanon Cook Melvin, 21, died at the scene. She added that both victims were from Fayetteville, N.C.

The incident remains under investigation.

