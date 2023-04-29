Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff: Fairmont man arrested in connection to murder investigation

Jeremy Sweat
Jeremy Sweat(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County have arrested a man in connection to the murder of Rashawn McLean who died after being shot earlier this month.

.Jeremy A. Sweat, 20, of Fairmont was arrested by deputies Friday afternoon. Sweat is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear.

Sweat’s arrest comes after McLean was found shot in the early morning of April 14 on Pinehurst Avenue. McLean was transported to the UNC Southeastern Medical Center and later to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but died from his injuries on April 27.

Sweat is now being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gamble
Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show
Jeremy Peacock
North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
Quavis Foster
Police: Man wanted in Georgia pulled over, arrested in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Colt’s Closet nears final 10,000 toy goal for Children's Hospital
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible early Sunday
.
Grand Strand family hopes new FDA-approved medication helps treat son with Cystic Fibrosis
Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 overall draft pick