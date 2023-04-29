Sheriff: Fairmont man arrested in connection to murder investigation

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County have arrested a man in connection to the murder of Rashawn McLean who died after being shot earlier this month.

.Jeremy A. Sweat, 20, of Fairmont was arrested by deputies Friday afternoon. Sweat is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear.

Sweat’s arrest comes after McLean was found shot in the early morning of April 14 on Pinehurst Avenue. McLean was transported to the UNC Southeastern Medical Center and later to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but died from his injuries on April 27.

Sweat is now being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.