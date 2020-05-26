Bond denied for two suspects in pair of weekend Ocean Blvd. shootings, granted for five remaining defendants

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspects charged in two separate shootings on Ocean Boulevard over the holiday weekend appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
According to Myrtle Beach police, six people are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.
Authorities identified the suspects as:
Sequion Johnson, 18, of Lumberton, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Darriante Tymaine Marriscell Parker, 19, of Lumberton, is charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Sincere Joshiano Johnson, 21; Kwashek Breeden, 20; Ty’reck Demonte Hill, 20; and Yakemiean Johnson, 20, all of Lumberton, are each charged with obstruction of justice.
Four people were injured in the shooting. Josh Hollford, with the solicitor’s office, said two of the victims were innocent bystanders.
Judge Clifford Welsh did not set a bond for Sequion Johnson on the attempted murder charges, saying he couldn’t “in good conscience” let the defendant out of jail.
The judge granted a $15,000 bond each for Sincere Johnson, Yakemiean Johnson, Breeden and Hill, while Parker was given a $25,000 bond.
In a separate incident early Monday morning, a man later identified as 24-year-old Cadric Elmore Jr. was fatally shot in the area of 15th Ave South and South Ocean Boulevard.
Police said 22-year-old Kemian Masonte’ Reese, of Greenwood, S.C., is charged with murder, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
During Tuesday’s bond hearing, Welsh said the victim’s mother wanted to be present, but couldn’t due to the restrictions on the number of people who can be in the room due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reese then addressed the judge, stating he wished the mother could have been present, because she would have acknowledged that her son and the defendant had been feuding for many years.
“You might want to work on that story, son," Welsh responded.
The judge did not have the authority to set bond in this case and it will move to the circuit judge.
All defendants are set for an initial appearance on July 31 at 1 p.m., followed by a docket date of Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m.
