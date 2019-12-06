Socastee HS principal addresses video showing scuffle between teacher, student

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Socastee High School principal is addressing a video that shows a physical encounter between a teacher and student on Thursday.
A viewer sent WMBF News cellphone video of the encounter. In the video, a teacher is seen in a bathroom grabbing a student by his jacket and backpack, while it appears the student is trying to get away and close a bathroom stall on the teacher.
“You are literally fighting a student. There is literally a video right now of you fighting a student,” one person is heard saying in the video.
Principal Jeremy Rich sent an email to parents saying the teacher encountered a couple of students in the restroom whom he believes had a Juul, which is an electronic smoking device.
“In an attempt to address the situation, physical contact was made between the teacher and the student,” the email stated.
Rich stated that video was taken by other students in the bathroom and posted to social media.
The email went on to say that school administrators are reviewing all information connected to the incident and will take appropriate action.
No names have been released in the case.
