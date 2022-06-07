Deputies recover 25-30 bullet casings following Georgetown County shooting that left 4 hurt

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over two dozen bullets were fired during a drive-by shooting in Georgetown County, according to an incident report.

Deputies were called just before 11 p.m. Sunday to a home along County Line Road in the Andrews area for a shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE | Sheriff’s office: 4 hurt in drive-by shooting in Georgetown County

According to the report, a victim told deputies that while she was standing in front of the home, a car drove by and started shooting. She said she and another person took cover and ran.

Another woman inside of the home told deputies that when she heard the gunshots, she took cover inside the home. Deputies said they found the home was hit with bullets in the bathroom window.

“Approximately 25 to 30 bullet casings were found in the roadway near the residence mostly of a handgun caliber and atleast (sic) two of a rifle caliber,” the report states.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a total of four people were hurt in the shooting.

According to the report, two of them are 18-year-old women, one is a 20-year-old woman and the fourth is a 21-year-old man. Three of the people went to the hospital while one of the 18-year-old women was grazed by the bullet and declined medical treatment.

Investigators said the bullets were fired from a red Honda.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.