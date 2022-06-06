Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responds to late-night shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called to a late-night shooting on Sunday.

Deputies received the call shortly before 11 p.m. near Andrews.

The sheriff’s office did not give an exact location of the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

It’s also not clear at this point if anyone is in custody.

The sheriff’s office said that it will provide more information when it becomes available.

Check back with WMBF News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Horry County police investigating shooting near Longs
EXCLUSIVE: SLED documents detail circumstances around Sheridan Wahl’s disappearance, death

Latest News

Norma James
Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Robeson County woman
Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Myrtle Beach
High temperatures today.
FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity and pop up storms return this week
McDermott hits for the cycle; Chants defeat Coppin State, 10-8 in NCAA Regional
VIDEO: McDermott hits for the cycle; Chants defeat Coppin State, 10-8 in NCAA Regional