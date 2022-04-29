Coroner identifies body found in creek as missing Dillon County man

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner identified the body found in a creek Friday morning as the missing Dillon County man, Chris Jackson.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Christopher Quentin Jackson was last seen in the Oakland community and was last heard from on April 23.

Deputies said Friday his car, a 2001 silver Buick Century with a South Carolina license plate UAI-547 and a dent on the passenger side, was found.

Deputies also said Thursday that Jackson was the primary caregiver for his mother and that his disappearance was “extremely out of character.”

The coroner, Donnie Grimsley, said Jackson’s body will be sent for autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Grimsley added that the death is being treated as suspicious.

