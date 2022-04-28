Dillon County deputies searching for missing man

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man in the Pee Dee.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Christopher Quentin Jackson was last seen in the Oakland community and was last heard from on Saturday.

Jackson is described as being 5′7″ and around 190 pounds. Deputies said it’s unknown what Jackson was wearing when he was last seen.

The sheriff’s office also shared two photos of Jackson but noted that they were older pictures.

He also may be in a 2001 silver Buick Century with a South Carolina license plate UAI-547 and a dent on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-841-3707 at 843-774-1432.

