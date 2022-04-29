Authorities discovered body in Dillon County creek, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County sheriff confirmed that a body was found in a creek on Friday morning.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell said law enforcement officers were out on a boat in Shoe Heel Creek when a body was discovered near Bakers Mill Road, which is close to the Carolina border.

It’s not clear at this time if the body is connected to the disappearance of 26-year-old Christopher Jackson, who was last seen in the Oakland community on Saturday.

The identity of the person found in the creek has not been identified yet.

