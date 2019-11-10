Volunteers create awareness for human trafficking by poster campaign

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - 50 volunteers in both Horry and Georgetown Counties worked to spread awareness on human trafficking Saturday.
The groups gave out more than 200 posters in both counties, leading police to five tips already.
For some of those volunteers this topic hits close to home.
“I used to be a victim of human trafficking but now I’m a survivor,” volunteer Katie Relyea said.
Relyea is a human trafficking survivor and said helping others gives her purpose.
“It helps me because it makes me feel better about myself and I just wanna help," she said. "And use my past, not as to define me but to help others.”
And as the groups went hotel to hotel Saturday, they gave posters with a message, “We see you. We want to help you.”
“You can help somebody, you might help more than just one person because this is not just one person taken away and then that’s it. There’s so many people being taken away whether you’re somebody’s daughter whether you’re somebody’s son," volunteer Jasmin Aldana said. "And I think there should be awareness to the problem.”
State law says businesses are required by law to have posters somewhere in the building.
Police said the posters provide awareness for the public and remind businesses to be mindful of human trafficking crime.
Volunteer Amanda Santiago said as a tourism town more awareness could help find those who may be hiding.
“It is great that if they do hear about this awareness somebody will do something about it because it does have to stop,” volunteer Santiago said.
Lieutenant Sherri Smith with Horry County Police said you can help by watching our for certain behaviors.
“Honestly just if something looks odd, or if you see one person who’s rented a hotel but you see multiple people coming in and out of that hotel, that could be something gone on there,” Lt. Smith said.
Smith said if you see something say something.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.