Head-on crash in Marion County leaves 4 dead, 1 injured coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people died in Marion County Friday morning in a head-on collision, the coroner said.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash occurred where the 378 bridge begins, entering Marion County Friday morning.

According to Richardson, one vehicle had Florida plates, the other vehicle had Ohio plates.

The coroner said the person driving the vehicle with Ohio plates whipped around to pass the vehicle in front of it and hit the vehicle with Florida plates head-on.

The driver and two passengers in the vehicle with Ohio plates all died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle with Florida plates died and the passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

