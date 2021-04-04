Crews respond to structure fire at Georgetown assisted living facility

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid part of Georgetown as crews battle a structure fire in the area.
Georgetown County Emergency Management said crews were at the scene of a fire on North Fraiser Street on Sunday afternoon.
Photos from a member of the WMBF News team show crews and State Troopers at the Morningside of Georgetown assisted living facility, and smoke coming from the building.
Midway Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent said some of that department’s crews were also assisting on the scene.
Traffic delays are expected, according to officials.
No other details were immediately available.
