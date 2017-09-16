One killed, two seriously injured after motorcycle accident in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal collision on U.S. 521 in Williamsburg County.

SCHP’s website says the accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 521 and Seabrooke Road.

According to LcPl. Judd Jones with SCHP, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Suzuki motorcycle were traveling east on U.S. 521 when the Suzuki, with two people on it, began to slow down.

The Harley Davidson, also with two people on it, rear-ended the Suzuki.

The passenger on the Harley Davidson was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The driver of the Harley Davidson and the passenger on the Suzuki were both transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the Suzuki was uninjured.

The accident remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News.

