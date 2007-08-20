HORRY COUNTY, SC, (WMBF) - At 3 o clock every morning, Mike Jeffreys wakes up, and walks to his rain gauge. That's because he's a weather observer with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHs. "I've always been and I guess the older I get, the more interested I get." His love of weather, and his observations have helped forecasters and decision makers when it comes to flooding and severe weather. "What you report and acti...

More >>