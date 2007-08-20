The attorney for Dawn Drexel was notified by the FBI indicating a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday in reference to the Brittanee Drexel case.More >>
The Horry County Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a pawn shop Friday morning.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman wanted for unlawful conduct towards a child. Laurie Ann Rogers, 40, has an active warrant for unlawful conduct towards a child, and police are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 843-918-1382.
Early reports suggest a shooting in France is crime or gang-related.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the Feb. 3 robbery and assault of a person in Darlington.
A man asking for change for a $20 bill outside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach stole nearly $500 from a woman after showing a handgun.
Five Murrells Inlet friends who call themselves "the Powerballers" are now in the $1 million winners club.
The death of a 10-month-old baby in Florence County does not appear to be suspicious and no foul play is expected, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday night in Marion County.
Loris resident Travis Orange returned home last September after 14 years in jail. With the help of SC Works, he was able to find a job to help him secure his place back in the world.
Highlands food, music, culture and one-of-a-kind sports is coming to Myrtle Beach Friday and Saturday. The opening ceremonies for the 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Highland Games and Heritage Festival kicks off Friday night at 6.
According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department's Facebook page, Donavan Brent Thomas, 30, is wanted on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.
People in one Pee Dee community are concerned about the up-keep of city parks. Recently, the Maple Park Neighborhood Association informed Florence City Council about some needed repairs following Hurricane Matthew.
See mugshots from the month of February 2017 from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and the Florence County Detention Center
A rain/snow mix is looking likely for parts of the Border Belt and northwest portions of the Pee Dee.
So far, the headliners announced for the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach include Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Chris Young, Kip Moore, and Dee Jay Silver. View a slideshow of the announced artists here.
Your taxes pay their salaries, and now you can find out just how much local government employees in our area actually make. Check out our slideshow to find out which 10 local government employees are among the highest-paid government employees in our area.
Two beach houses were damaged on Myrtle Avenue in Pawleys Island after a three-alarm fire broke out Wednesday morning at 3:47, according to Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel was notified by the FBI indicating a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday in reference to the Brittanee Drexel case.
According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department's Facebook page, Donavan Brent Thomas, 30, is wanted on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.
Horry County law enforcement are searching for two suspects wanted in separate assault cases.
A release from CCU stated an individual who claimed to represent a company under contract with the university contacted its financial services via email and requested to change the company's bank account information.
A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to life in prison after a Horry County jury found him guilty of murder in connection with the 2013 killing of a man at a Myrtle Beach motel.
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the Feb. 3 robbery and assault of a person in Darlington.
Mullins police are actively searching for a suspect wanted for attempted robbery of a city bank.
A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month in the Hartsville area.
Hartsville police are looking for the individuals who reportedly pulled guns on a woman and five kids earlier this week.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men who broke into a house on Nesmith Road on Wednesday.
Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after Matthew
Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.
Today marks five months until a total solar eclipse occurs across the United States and crosses directly through South Carolina.
Today marks five months until a total solar eclipse occurs across the United States and crosses directly through South Carolina.More >>
Last week's hard freeze across the state has devastated the local peach and blueberry crops, and left the strawberry crop damaged as well.
Last week's hard freeze across the state has devastated the local peach and blueberry crops, and left the strawberry crop damaged as well.More >>
Recent years have reaffirmed that floods are some of the most dangerous natural disasters to impact the area, which means being prepared is essential.
Recent years have reaffirmed that floods are some of the most dangerous natural disasters to impact the area, which means being prepared is essential.More >>
Without protection, this early growth could suffer serious damage from the hard freeze on the way Wednesday night.
Without protection, this early growth could suffer serious damage from the hard freeze on the way Wednesday night.More >>