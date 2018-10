FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Timmonsville High School football player was airlifted during the 2nd quarter of the game versus Marion High School Friday night. A WMBF News reporter who was at the game said he saw the player removed from the game on a stretcher before being airlifted to McLeod Medical. A Timmonsville athletic trainer confirmed that the player suffered a head injury. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All right reserved.