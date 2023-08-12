Submit a Tip
Robeson Co. deputies searching for Lumberton man accused of murder, attempted murder

Brandon Locklear
Brandon Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one person dead and another hurt.

Brooke Dial, 38, from Pembroke, was found dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called out at 2:40 a.m. to the area of Deep Branch Road and Recreation Center Road. The two roads intersect near Purnell Swett High School.

At the scene, investigators found Dial and another person shot. The other victim is receiving treatment and is expected to survive, deputies say.

Now, deputies are searching for 31-year-old Brandon Keith Locklear, of Lumberton. RCSO said Locklear is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle while in operation, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle resulting in serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

