Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man

Joseph Wesley Blake
Joseph Wesley Blake(Georgetown Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man.

The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday.

The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.” The bones were then spotted underneath vegetation by an operator at the scene.

According to police, Blake was last seen on July 29 in the area of Ridge Street.

Police said the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has been notified and the investigation remains ongoing. The remains have not been identified as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

