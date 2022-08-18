Horry County Collision voted best body shop in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Horry County Collision has been servicing the Conway area for over 17 years.

Come along with us to learn about the services they offer, what makes them special, and what makes them best of the Grand Strand.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.