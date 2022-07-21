Submit a Tip
Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar in North Myrtle Beach is the newest of their 3 locations

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar in North Myrtle Beach officially opened in March of this year.

Locally owned and operated, the new location is one of three along the Grand Strand. With the same feel of the location you know and love from Surfside Beach, we loved taste testing popular menu items, catching up with Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson on events to help the community, heading into the kitchen, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

