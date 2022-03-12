Submit a Tip
POWER OUTAGES: Outages reported in Grand Strand as strong winds, storms move through

Strong winds have been impacting the state since Wednesday evening.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Horry County are dealing with power outages Saturday morning as strong winds and storms move through the Grand Strand.

As of 8:45 p.m., these are the number of customers reporting outages:

Santee Cooper is reporting 756 customers without power. The bulk of those outages is in Garden City in the areas of Jensen Drive South and Jamestown Drive. The cause is under investigation and utility crews are on site.

Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting just 20 outages with most of those along Dargan Circle in the Conway area.

Click the links below to report an outage to your provider:

Santee Cooper: Report an Outage

Horry Electric Cooperative: Report an Outage

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative: Report an Outage

Duke Energy Progress: Report an Outage

