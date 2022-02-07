Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2nd suspect in September homicide case

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2nd suspect in September homicide case
Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2nd suspect in September homicide case(DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect in the September shooting death of Shawnquavis Sparks.

Sparks was killed Sept. 12, 2021, on Jackson Street in Lamar, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation led authorities to issue an arrest warrant on Jan. 26 for Zachary Deon McCain after gathering video surveillance and witness testimony of the shooting.

The arrest warrants state that McCain shot Sparks “multiple times with a handgun at an apartment complex.”

McCain was taken into custody Monday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

DCSO previously arrested Tyrik Herion of Darlington as a suspect in the death of Sparks.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any other information related to this case at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County
McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies arrest three in connection to arson case in Marlboro County
.
VIDEO: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Family members say Jessica Pitman left behind two daughters and several others who loved and...
Man accused in 2015 killing of S.C. mother gets 15 years in prison after using Alford plea