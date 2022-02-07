Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2nd suspect in September homicide case

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect in the September shooting death of Shawnquavis Sparks.

Sparks was killed Sept. 12, 2021, on Jackson Street in Lamar, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation led authorities to issue an arrest warrant on Jan. 26 for Zachary Deon McCain after gathering video surveillance and witness testimony of the shooting.

The arrest warrants state that McCain shot Sparks “multiple times with a handgun at an apartment complex.”

McCain was taken into custody Monday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

DCSO previously arrested Tyrik Herion of Darlington as a suspect in the death of Sparks.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any other information related to this case at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

