Darlington County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in September homicide case

Tyrik Herion
Tyrik Herion(DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the September shooting death of Shawnquavis Sparks.

Sparks was killed Sept. 12, 2021, on Jackson Street in Lamar, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation led authorities to issue an arrest warrant on Jan. 26 for Tyrik Herion of Darlington after gathering video surveillance and witness testimony of the shooting.

The arrest warrants state that Herion shot Sparks “multiple times with a handgun at an apartment complex.”

Herion was taken into custody Wednesday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any other information related to this case at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

