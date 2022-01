MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach will not provide recycling services again next week for residential customers as staffing issues due to COVID-19 continue.

The city says it is still awaiting test results on COVID exposures among the Solid Waste Division staff.

Only household garbage, bulk and yard waste will be collected.

