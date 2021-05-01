Former Coastal Carolina RB CJ Marable signs with Chicago Bears

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Though his name wasn’t called during the NFL Draft, another Chanticleer will still be taking his game to the professional level.
Former Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable signed with the Chicago Bears on Saturday as an undrafted free agent.
Marable had nearly 2,700 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in his Coastal career after transferring from Presbyterian in 2018.
RELATED STORY | Eagles select Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson in NFL Draft
He also caught 12 touchdowns and had over 700 yards receiving over those three seasons.
Marable was an All-Sun Belt Conference selection as both a running back and all-purpose player in 2020.
He was also invited to play in both the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Marable will join a Chicago backfield that includes veterans David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen, as well as sixth-round draft pick Khalil Herbert.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.