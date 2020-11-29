DHEC: Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 7 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to new data from state health officials.
DHEC reported 1,053 new cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 202,422 since testing began earlier this year. Locally, Horry County saw 44 new cases, while Florence County reported 33.
The agency also reported seven new deaths linked to the virus, including one in Horry County. The statewide death toll now stands at 4,050.
For a further breakdown of new cases, click here. For a further breakdown of the latest deaths, click here.
DHEC also said out of 8,279 test results reported to the agency Saturday, the percent positive was 12.7%. DHEC also began reporting COVID-19 information on a 24-hour delay late last week, as opposed to reporting cases and deaths related to the virus the next day.
South Carolina hospitals report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
For more information on testing and to find a clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.