Lights, camera, social distancing: Movie lovers welcomed back to Grand Strand theaters

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The big screens are back as two area movie theaters reopened Friday night with new safety measures in place.
Unhinged and Words on Bathroom Walls are the first two movies to release in theaters in more than five months.
The star power of Russell Crowe was enough to get some people back in the theater, and they’ll have to follow some new safety guidelines while they’re taking in the flick.
“Ron golfs on Saturdays, so this is our date night on Friday night,” said Patty Procaccino, who was the first customer in five months at B&B Theatres in Conway.
Ron and Patty Procaccino have spent their date nights catching a movie at home for the past few months. Now that B&B Theatres in Conway has reopened, they can get back in front of the silver screen. That is, as long as they don’t forget their masks.
“I hate it, but what can you do,” said Procaccino.
Wearing a mask wasn’t the only adjustment the Procaccinos had to get used to at the newly reopened theater.
The National Association of Theater Owners guidelines require social distancing everywhere, including in the theater where customers have to leave at least one empty seat between their group and the next.
Movie-goers can only take their masks off while they are in an auditorium eating or drinking.
For Buzz Ball, the district manager, it’s a small price to pay to get the theatre back up and running.
“It does feel like we have been out for years, and it’s just been five months,” said Ball.
Ball said the company had to furlough nearly 1,200 employees nationwide, so getting them back to work with the theaters re-opening has been a huge relief.
“The majority of them have stayed on, weathered this, and have been willing to come back,” said Ball.
Now that the employees are back, Ball is just hoping movie-goers will feel comfortable coming back to the cinema.
“We really don’t know at this point,” said Ball. “We are hoping we have a good turnout. We are so excited to bring back the magic of the movies for everyone.”
The theater does have two new titles this weekend, but it’s also playing some classics like Jurassic Park and Raiders of the Lost Arc.
At least one movie will come out for each of the next few weekends, so they’ll slowly transition those classics out.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.