Gov. McMaster orders DHEC to postpone allowing limited visitation in nursing homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants state health officials to hold off on allowing limited visitation in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Last week, McMaster said that the Department of Health and Environmental Control was putting together guidelines that would lift some restrictions so that more people could visit loved ones in nursing homes. But on Thursday, he ordered DHEC to postpone releasing those guidelines.
He said the move is to protect the lives of elderly and at-risk residents in the facilities, and to also protect the lives of the frontline healthcare workers.
“This is a heartbreaking situation for loved ones, but the rising rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations leaves us no choice,” McMaster said in a post on Twitter.
He once again encouraged every South Carolina to wear a mask and social distance in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.