Horry County Council approves final reading for Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council took the final step to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
During a virtual meeting Tuesday night, councilmembers approved the third and final reading on the ordinance, which protects residents’ rights to bear arms and ensure they won’t have to comply if state or federal government officials change any laws.
The ordinance was first introduced in January and there was some back and forth over if it was necessary. But Horry County councilman Tyler Servant said it was an important step for the county.
“What this resolution does, is it just shows the country, that Horry County is a strong proponent of the Second Amendment, and it does it by instituting it in our records for Horry County,” Servant said.
The ordinance will now be formally adopted by the county.
