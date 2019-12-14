Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors discover crazy sauce sitting out for crazy number of hours

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control found sauce sitting out for days at one restaurant and build-up at another Myrtle Beach restaurant.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Little Caesars at 4684 Socastee Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found the facility does not have a certified food protection manager in place.
Health crews said the facility uses timers for their pre-made pizzas. They said timers were not being used properly according to the facility’s standard operating procedure.
Inspectors said the restaurant has been approved by the department for its “Crazy Sauce.” The approval letter says the facility can leave its sauce out for 12 hours and then it has to be discarded.
The person in charge said the sauce was sitting out for 72 hours. There were date marks for different dates labeled on the sauce.
Health crews said items in squeeze bottles on the cook line that are not in their original containers were not labeled with easily identifiable names.
Inspectors gave Little Caesars an 82 out of 100.
Next up is Burger King number 6487 at 5425 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found the mop sink was leaking. They also discovered tiles around the mop sink and ceiling tiles in poor repair.
Floors under equipment and fryers on the cook line had grease accumulation and build-up, according to the DHEC port. It also stated that the lights, ceiling over the three-compartment sink and vents all had dust build-up.
Health crews said there were unnecessary boxes stored in the back kitchen area.
The lighting over the three-compartment sink and storage area was not working.
Inspectors gave Burger King number 6487 a 92 out of 100.
Best of Philly proved they’re among the best. The restaurant at 702 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach garners this week’s perfect score. Congratulations to you.
If you’re a Soho fan, then look for another restaurant to open in Waterway Village in Horry County on Chestnut Road and Highway 17 near Thouroughbreds. It will have the same owner and the same menu but a few extras.
WMBF News anchor Eric Weisfeld spoke with the operations manager who said breakfast and brunch will be added additions at this location. There will also be a gazebo overlooking the waterway and a steakhouse upstairs.
Look for food to be served beginning in early or mid-February.
