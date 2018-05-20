Portions of ‘Impractical Jokers’ movie filmed along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The crew of the hit truTV show Impractical Jokers spent time along the Grand Strand this week filming segments for an upcoming movie, according to Rik Dickinson, owner of Encore Video Productions in Myrtle Beach.

Dickinson said his staff of 10 worked with the show’s staff of 65 for a week of filming that began May 14 and ended on Friday, May 18.

According to Dickinson, they filmed at several different locations in the Myrtle Beach area.

“It was a pretty big deal, actually. It was a motion picture-sized production,” Dickinson said.

Information from the entertainment industry magazine Variety states that back in March, Impractical Jokers was renewed for an eighth season at truTV. In addition, it was announced the comedy team would star in their first feature film.

According to the show’s website, Impractical Jokers features four comedians and life-long friends who compete to embarrass each other out amongst the general public with a series of dares.

The movie will tell the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four, Variety reported.

A release date for the movie was not immediately available.

