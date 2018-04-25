Boy held underwater in lazy river removed grate with friend’s help, according to resort GM

Surveillance footage shows the moments before a boy gets his foot caught in a pool's suction line. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach/Avista Resort)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 12-year-old boy got his foot stuck in the suction line of a North Myrtle Beach resort's lazy river after the child and a companion dislodged the line’s grate, according to the corporate general manager.

Jim Eggen, the corporate general manager for MB Seaside Resorts, said via email that evidence confirms the two took the grate off before the accident occurred at the Avista Resort last month.

The boy was reportedly held underwater for roughly nine minutes.

“On behalf of the Avista Resort, we want to thank all of the people involved in the boy’s rescue,” Eggen said. “We are thrilled to hear that he is doing well and wish him the best for his future.”

Eggen added the resort has been contacted by an attorney representing the family and he couldn’t comment further at this time.

The accident happened March 19. According to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling, the boy has been released from the hospital and gone home.

Tommy Crosby, public information officer for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, said DHEC officials conducted an investigation the next day.

That investigation determined one of the pool's main grates was "manually pried off due to vandalism" Crosby said. The pool was closed until repairs were made and a follow-up inspection was conducted.

On March 27, the investigation was finished and the lazy river was given the OK to reopen, according to Crosby.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.