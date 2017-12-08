Cole Swindell scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF kick-off concert

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Cole Swindell is the latest artist announced for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest; Swindell will return to the festival for a third time in June of next year.

Swindell will play the McDonald's Thursday night kick-off concert on June 7, according to the CCMF website. Tickets to the kick-off concert are currently $29, and available at several local locations. Find information on where to purchase tickets here. Tickets to the kick-off concert will also be included for current CCMF ticketholders, and new purchases for a limited time, according to CCMF officials.

Swindell previously played at the 2015 and 2016 CCMF events in Myrtle Beach. Next year, he’ll play the opening night of the festival, ahead of headliners Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Brett Eldredge and Chris Lane.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach.

Click here for ticket information.

