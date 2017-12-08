Cole Swindell scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF kick-off concert

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Three people were injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Conway area.More >>
Three people were injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Conway area.More >>
Bond was granted Wednesday for the 26-year-old woman charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in Darlington County in 2016. Katherine Baucom-Cowick, appeared in court for the bond hearing Wednesday alongside family of the two victims: Deziyah Davis, 9, and Denise Couplin, 52, both from Darlington County, according to Michelle Norton, Deputy Clerk of the General Sessions Court in Darlington County.More >>
Bond was granted Wednesday for the 26-year-old woman charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in Darlington County in 2016. Katherine Baucom-Cowick, appeared in court for the bond hearing Wednesday alongside family of the two victims: Deziyah Davis, 9, and Denise Couplin, 52, both from Darlington County, according to Michelle Norton, Deputy Clerk of the General Sessions Court in Darlington County.More >>
The Gator Beta Club at Savannah Elementary School presented over 200 greeting cards to patients at Mcleod Regional Medical Center Friday morning, according to a press release from Florence School District 1.More >>
The Gator Beta Club at Savannah Elementary School presented over 200 greeting cards to patients at Mcleod Regional Medical Center Friday morning, according to a press release from Florence School District 1.More >>
While your Facebook feed fills up with snow videos and pictures from your friends around the Southeast, you’re left looking out your window at a dreary, rainy day. The First Alert Weather team may not be talking snow, but the WMBF Investigates team did some digging to see how often the Pee Dee experiences snowfall in the month of December.More >>
While your Facebook feed fills up with snow videos and pictures from your friends around the Southeast, you’re left looking out your window at a dreary, rainy day. The First Alert Weather team may not be talking snow, but the WMBF Investigates team did some digging to see how often the Pee Dee experiences snowfall in the month of December.More >>
The latest round of graduates for North Carolina Highway Patrol includes a new trooper from Robeson County. Chuck Oxendine graduated Friday morning along with 16 others. He’ll be stationed in Cumberland County.More >>
The latest round of graduates for North Carolina Highway Patrol includes a new trooper from Robeson County. Chuck Oxendine graduated Friday morning along with 16 others. He’ll be stationed in Cumberland County.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.More >>
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.More >>
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.More >>
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.More >>
The Lexington Police Department says undercover officers working a prostitution bust managed to not only arrest two on child sex trafficking, but the rescue of two 16-year-old girls forced into prostitution.More >>
The Lexington Police Department says undercover officers working a prostitution bust managed to not only arrest two on child sex trafficking, but the rescue of two 16-year-old girls forced into prostitution.More >>
Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area.More >>
Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area.More >>