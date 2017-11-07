Voter in Conway election claims civil rights violated, according - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Voter in Conway election claims civil rights violated, according to election official

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.

According to Sandy Martin, director of Horry County Registration and Elections, the incident happened at Conway Elementary School, which serves as a polling place.

Per Horry County Schools protocol, visitors are required to show a driver’s license before receiving a visitor badge. Martin said the man, who didn’t want to show an extra ID to get into vote, challenged that rule by claiming it was unfair and violated his civil rights.

According to Martin, an incident such as this is not addressed in the law.

“We don’t know if it’s a violation of his civil rights or not,” Martin said, adding the man did have his driver’s license with him.

According to online information from the South Carolina Election Commission, voters are required to show one of the following photo IDs at their polling place:

  • S.C. driver’s license
  • S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card
  • S.C. voter registration card with photo
  • Federal military ID
  • U.S. passport

In the case of Tuesday’s incident at Conway Elementary, Martin said a poll worker sitting in the school’s lobby was responsible for escorting those who did not want to present a driver’s license into the school to vote.

She added the school is not large enough to allow people to vote in the lobby, meaning voters must go inside the school to cast a ballot.

Moving forward, Martin said the city of Conway may opt to move this polling place if requiring voters to show a driver’s license in order to enter the school remains an issue.

“We are going to look at all the different schools that we use,” Martin said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Voter in Conway election claims civil rights violated, according to election officialMore>>

  • Your Election HQ

    Decision 2017

    Decision 2017

    Local and national political news and info 

    More >>

    Local and national political news and info 

    More >>

  • Decision 2017More>>

  • Voter in Conway election claims civil rights violated, according to election official

    Voter in Conway election claims civil rights violated, according to election official

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 3:57 PM EST2017-11-07 20:57:52 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.

    More >>

    A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Decision 2017: Election Guide

    Decision 2017: Election Guide

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:51 AM EST2017-11-07 14:51:28 GMT

    Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.

    More >>

    Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.

    More >>

  • Decision 2017: Horry County Election Guide

    Decision 2017: Horry County Election Guide

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:50 AM EST2017-11-07 14:50:56 GMT
    (Source: HorryCounty.org)(Source: HorryCounty.org)

    Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.

    More >>

    Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly