Voter in Conway election claims civil rights violated, according to election official

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.More >>
A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.More >>
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.More >>
Here you will find a list of races and candidates in the following counties: Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here. Results will begin to appear once the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Here you will find a list of races and candidates in the following counties: Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here. Results will begin to appear once the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Today, Myrtle Beach residents will hit the polls to vote on a new mayor and city council members. Ahead of the election, WMBF News spoke to residents about issues that are driving them to the polls. A majority of those voters said crime.More >>
Today, Myrtle Beach residents will hit the polls to vote on a new mayor and city council members. Ahead of the election, WMBF News spoke to residents about issues that are driving them to the polls. A majority of those voters said crime.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>