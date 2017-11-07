Voter in Conway election claims civil rights violated, according to election official

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.

According to Sandy Martin, director of Horry County Registration and Elections, the incident happened at Conway Elementary School, which serves as a polling place.

Per Horry County Schools protocol, visitors are required to show a driver’s license before receiving a visitor badge. Martin said the man, who didn’t want to show an extra ID to get into vote, challenged that rule by claiming it was unfair and violated his civil rights.

According to Martin, an incident such as this is not addressed in the law.

“We don’t know if it’s a violation of his civil rights or not,” Martin said, adding the man did have his driver’s license with him.

According to online information from the South Carolina Election Commission, voters are required to show one of the following photo IDs at their polling place:

S.C. driver’s license

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

S.C. voter registration card with photo

Federal military ID

U.S. passport

In the case of Tuesday’s incident at Conway Elementary, Martin said a poll worker sitting in the school’s lobby was responsible for escorting those who did not want to present a driver’s license into the school to vote.

She added the school is not large enough to allow people to vote in the lobby, meaning voters must go inside the school to cast a ballot.

Moving forward, Martin said the city of Conway may opt to move this polling place if requiring voters to show a driver’s license in order to enter the school remains an issue.

“We are going to look at all the different schools that we use,” Martin said.

