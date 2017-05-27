UPDATE: Coroner identifies motorcyclist in fatal Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a deadly crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night.

According to an MBPD news release, it happened around 7:45 p.m. at 21st Avenue North and Oak Street. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as the motorcyclist, Carl Trice, 26, originally from Georgia, who was stationed at Fort Bragg Army Base. He died at the scene of his injuries.

Several people were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

