CCU, Wisconsin exchange in polite Twitter war

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Hours before the big dance, Coastal Carolina University and its opponent for Friday's game had quite the polite conversation via Twitter.

The convo began with the Badgers greeting the Chants a good morning.

@UWMadison: Good morning, @CCUChanticleers.

In response, Coastal returned the greeting with good luck wishes for the second-round NCAA game Friday.

@CCUChanticleers: Good morning back at you. What a beautiful day in Omaha. Best of luck tonight! #CCU

After the mid-west college asked Teal Nation if it packed its dancing shoes, CCU replied stating, “[The shoes] were packed immediately on 3-8-15.”

The two universities boasted with pictures showcasing the best features of each.

CCU even bragged a bit on its Starbucks mobile truck.

@CCUChanticleers: @UWMadison Nice! Do you happen to have a Starbucks Mobile Truck? They tell us we're just 1 of 3 campuses to have one. pic.twitter.com/HNN04mtRkc

The courteous chat ended with the schools complimenting each other.

The exchange gained much attention on social media; one person called it “the best thread of the day!”

A watch party will be held at 9 p.m. Friday at CCU in the Student Union Game Room. The university tweeted the following message early Friday:

Come watch your CCU Men's Basketball Team play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament while enjoying free pizza and good company. This Friday at 9 p.m. in the Student Union Game Room.

