Myrtle Beach Police bike officer hit by car; officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach Police bike officer was hit by a car while riding in the bike lane near 2nd Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, officials said.

There were no injuries reported, MBPD officials said. The car tried to pass someone and hit the officer on the bike.

