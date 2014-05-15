Ambulance crash causes injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An ambulance crashed into a car Thursday morning on Highway 17 Bypass.

The crash happened near the Inlet Square Mall about 10:24 a.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The driver and passenger of the ambulance went to Waccamaw Hospital, while the driver of the car went to Grand Strand Medical Center.



According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision was reported at about 10:24 a.m. at about the 12200 block of US 17 Bypass, near the Inlet Square Mall.

The ambulance was headed south on the bypass, while the car was going north, making a left turn off Highway 17 in to Home Depot.

The ambulance disregarded the traffic light and hit the car.

The accident blocked traffic on US 17 Bypass in front of the Home Depot in Murrells Inlet.



The ambulance was from Parabasic, a private ambulance service.

The driver was cited for due care. The ambulance was running with its light on, but in this type of situation, the driver is still responsible to make sure the intersection is clear before driving through a red traffic light.

