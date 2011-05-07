CCU class of 2011 sets record for graduates

From Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, SC - A total of 934 students participated in Coastal Carolina University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7 at Brooks Stadium. A total of 1,154 candidates from May and August were eligible to march in the ceremony, including 83 master's degree candidates.

CCU President David A. DeCenzo gave the commencement address. DeCenzo became president of CCU in 2007, the year the students in the Class of 2011 began at the University.

"Some may question why every college and university declares excellence as a goal, since not every institution can be rated excellent in all ways at all times," he said to the graduating class. "The answer is quite simple — the institution's excellence is not the goal. Rather, the excellence of each of our graduates is our goal."

Colleen Schohl of Conway received the 2011 Faculty Distinguished Student Excellent Award, an annual award honoring a student who has achieved both a high academic average and a record of campus/community involvement. Schohl earned a bachelor's degree in finance with a 3.96 grade point average. A student-athlete and an honors student, she played women's varsity soccer for four years and was named to the Big South Conference All-Academic Team in 2010. Schohl was a member of the Wall Fellows Class of 2011 and interned with Rolls-Royce regional headquarters in Indianapolis, IN. She worked with the Waccamaw Heart Walk and on various soccer team service projects.

Three students received the President's Award, the University's highest academic honor. They were Julia Ann Brown of Conway, Duane James Lyons of Myrtle Beach and Katherine Lee White of St. Charles, Ill. All graduated summa cum laude with 4.0 grade point averages.

Five retiring Coastal Carolina University professors were recognized for their service: Judy B. Engelhard, emeritus professor; Robert D. Nale, distinguished professor emeritus; Sandra Shackelford, distinguished professor emeritus; Albert J. Taylor, distinguished professor emeritus; and Linda Vereen, distinguished instructor.

