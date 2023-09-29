‘Do that extra check:’ Bikers, police stress road safety during Fall Bike Rally

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a fall event many can’t wait for, the Fall Bike Rally brings in thousands of bikers from all over and during this busy time, police want to remind drivers to be extra cautious.

Road safety is a priority for both bikers and Grand Strand law enforcement during Myrtle Beach’s Annual Fall Bike Rally.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it’s up to both drivers and bikers to stay safe.

“You just have to be overly aware when we have this many motorcycles in town,” said Traffic Safety Officer Jeff Gore.

Gore said obeying posted speed limits, following all traffic laws, and remembering it’s better to arrive safe even if you arrive late.

He said it’s important to be more cautious when there are motorcycles around.

“Do that extra check, check your blind spot and make sure that there is a safe distance for you to change lanes or go through an intersection,” said Gore.

Biker Tyler Reed learned how to ride his dad’s motorcycle as soon as he turned 16 years old.

“He taught me how to ride and obviously they’d be worried about me getting into any kind of trouble with that,” he said.

When he started riding at a young age, his dad made sure he thought about safety.

“Just kind of a reminder every time I went out,” said Reed. “Just watch out for stuff. You’ve got to drive like people can’t see you. You’ve got to keep an eye out.”

With bikers coming to enjoy all the events planned for the week organizers said it’s like a family reunion.

Event organizer Bill Barber has a reminder about keeping his biker family safe.

“Watch out for our family on two wheels,” said Barber. “There’s a headlight on them for a reason. And a lot of them are loud and people complain, but we like to be seen and heard so you know we’re there.”

