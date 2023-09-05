Submit a Tip
Shooting at store leads to standoff in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are currently at the scene of a standoff in the Pembroke area.

Authorities said it started around 3:15 p.m. when deputies were called to reports of people being shot at Kalee’s 74 Supermarket on Highway 74 West in Rowland.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, the two victims were taken to Pembroke Rescue Squad Base.

The victims were then taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released at this time.

The search for the suspected gunmen led deputies to a home on Shawn F. Road in Pembroke.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Negotiation and SWAT Divisions are currently at the home. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Divisions are also investigating the case.

More information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.

