Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach repairs continue after damage from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian wiped out the city’s protective sand dunes, but crews are currently replacing fencing along the beaches to help build them back up.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city is working hard to make sure we’re prepared for the next big storm while still working on repairs from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian wiped out the city’s protective sand dunes, but crews are currently replacing fencing along the beaches to help build them back up.

The city said crews should finish replacing all the fencing in about three weeks.

However, there are still plenty of things on the to-do list to get our beaches back to normal.

The category one storm destroyed or damaged 15 beach access points.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said crews will have to fix or completely rebuild some.

He said repairs on the beach access points will start in the off-season and everyone will be handicap accessible.

Further down the road, the federal government is stepping in to add sand along our beaches, but Kruea said the project may take two years before it starts.

While our beaches are important, loved ones are irreplaceable, so Kruea said the city is preparing for the next big storm by making sure you know what to do.

“We try to make sure everybody’s aware of their zones, what the evacuation routes are, that they’ve got their emergency kit and all their important documents together in a go bag. It’s important you know where you’re going in the event an evacuation is needed. Don’t wait until the last minute for any of those things,” said Kruea.

Kruea also wanted to remind residents of the city’s renamed emergency notification system MB Alerts for any important updates.

The Apache pier is also finishing up construction to the end of the pier after Hurricane Ian ripped a chunk out of it.

They are adding railing and said it should take another month before the end of the pier is fixed.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Deputies arrest 6 inside car linked to Myrtle Beach shooting that left officer hurt
WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week takes place June 12-16
Kenny Ray Jacobs
Deputies, U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Robeson County man

Latest News

Myrtle Beach repairs continue after damage from Hurricane Ian
Morgan Ridges
Warrants: Former Marlboro County corrections officer kicked, stood on inmate’s head
Kevin Frier
N.C. sheriff’s office helps ATF make arrest in federal weapons investigation
A Coast Guard Station Charleston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew approaches an aground 22-foot...
Coast Guard rescues 5 from grounded boat near Isle of Palms