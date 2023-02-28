Florence County man charged after shots fired at vehicle ‘doing doughnuts’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man was arrested after shooting into a vehicle reportedly doing doughnuts in and near his yard.

According to the report, around 7:45 p.m. Friday, someone was “doing doughnuts” in and near a yard in the 2500 block of Friendfield Road in the Scranton area of Florence County.

A resident of the home allegedly fired a gun at the car as it was leaving the area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trace Matthews, 22, of Scranton, on Friday. He is charged with discharging a firearm into a vehicle. He was released on a $4,000 bond.

