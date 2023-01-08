Police investigating after body found in Florence
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Sunday.
The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street at around 3 p.m. after reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was found dead at the scene.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is assisting.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
