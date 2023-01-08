Police investigating after body found in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Sunday.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street at around 3 p.m. after reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was found dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is assisting.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

