‘You can do anything you want to do in life’: Jonah Burton’s brave battle against rare cancer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A special birthday celebration for 7-year-old Jonah Burton, who is battling a rare brain cancer, was held at Friendly’s restaurant in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.

Community members, along with Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Police were on hand to help make Jonah’s wishes come true.

“I want to thank everyone and let you know, even if you have cancer you can do anything you want to do in life,” said Jonah.

Jonah’s cancer battle began when he was just a year and a half old. Numerous doctor visits and surgeries later, the form of cancer is so rare not much is known about it.

“It’s an HGNET with a BCOR mutation and was discovered in May 2016 and he was diagnosed in October,” said Shane Burton, Jonah’s father.

What doctors have told the family is that it is a form of cancer that grows fast, which makes it extremely difficult to treat. It has caused vision and hearing loss, but that did not stop Jonah from playing at his party.

Two months ago Jonah was given two months to live, with doctors saying he would not make it to his eighth birthday, which is on Dec. 21. This is not the first time the family has received this notice, choosing instead to remain faithful and hopeful he will pull through.

“We’re not choosing to believe that. It boils down to just faith and that’s what has kept us going the whole time,” said Burton.

Jonah was sworn in as an honorary firefighter for the day but decided not to take the ride on the engine. He instead played with nerf guns with his friends.

Jennifer Grady has known Jonah’s family for a long time, and could not miss the opportunity to make his day special.

“It’s something that hits really hard and really close to my heart. We wanted to do everything we could to help him out and help the family out,” said Grady.

Michael O’Harrow with CMA Potters Wheels Myrtle Beach, a Christian motorcycle group, got the call and brought his dalmatian to greet Jonah.

“For a child that young to be in that condition in life, he is a very brave young boy,” said O’Harrow.

When asked what Jonah’s legacy will be, Shane choked back tears saying in part to never give up.

“Don’t believe it when they tell you that you can’t. There have been many times they’ve told him that he couldn’t and he did,” said Burton.

