Car crashed into school bus during stop in Robeson County, school district says

(WLUC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with the Public Schools of Robeson County was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The school district said the crash happened along N.C. 72 while a Long Branch Elementary School bus was stopped and had the stop arm out and the red lights activated.

Jessica Horne, the spokesperson for the school district, said a car was stopped in front of the bus and yielding to the stopped bus. But that car was rear-ended by another vehicle and pushed into the front of the bus, according to Horne.

She said there were 33 students on the bus.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He said the driver of the car that rear-ended the stopped vehicle was cited with failure to reduce speed.

