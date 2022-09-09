Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Surfside Beach police investigating string of vehicle break-ins; trio arrested

Surfside Beach Police
Surfside Beach Police
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police say suspects are in custody after a string of vehicle break-ins Friday morning on the south end of town.

According to the report, three suspects were apprehended and charged. Police say there is no danger to the public.

SBPD is asking anyone that had a vehicle broken into overnight or may have caught video of these incidents on home surveillance cameras to call the non-emergency number (843) 913-6368.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Krystal Raven Jaworski
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Remembering 9/11 in the Grand Strand: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk
Kelsey Hunt, Donald Suggs
Rehab employee, former patient accused of pushing drugs on those seeking treatment
Hundreds will gather in the Grand Strand to participate in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk...
Remembering 9/11 in the Grand Strand: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk
Arrested
Darlington County bloodhound team find suspect moments after armed robbery