Surfside Beach police investigating string of vehicle break-ins; trio arrested

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police say suspects are in custody after a string of vehicle break-ins Friday morning on the south end of town.

According to the report, three suspects were apprehended and charged. Police say there is no danger to the public.

SBPD is asking anyone that had a vehicle broken into overnight or may have caught video of these incidents on home surveillance cameras to call the non-emergency number (843) 913-6368.

